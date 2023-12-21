NHL Rumors: Goaltending Carousel To Wait Until 2024

Trades in the Goaltending Market Will Have To Wait Until 2024

The Fourth Period’s Dave Pagnotta was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Monday on the Power Play and was asked about the goalie carousel and where it might stop.

Host: “Switch into goaltenders. Now. Copley’s goes on long-term IR. Raanta clear waivers. Andersen still skating but not coming back anytime soon. Edmonton still hasn’t done anything. Where’s the, what’s the music on the on the merry-go-round there with the goaltenders?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, there’s there’s more to that mix. Add New Jersey to the mix. They’re looking around. Anaheim’s weighing their options. I’ve been told that they’re looking at other goaltenders as well out there, which raises a bit of an eyebrow because they’ve got a couple of right now and one of course in John Gibson leading the way and he’s drawn some interest of late, so they’re doing their due diligence on their part.

The Canadians have Jake Allen they’re willing to move and so on. And so on. So yeah, certainly, you know, some pieces that we may see I don’t know if we’re gonna see much activity from a goaltending carousel perspective between now (Monday) and midnight Wednesday, when the roster freeze, the holiday roster freeze kicks in, but there are a lot of teams that are looking to shore up their goaltending position.

You mentioned LA with Copley going in LTIR you know that they have David Rittich for now to kind of slot into the backup role behind Cam Talbot. But would they like to bring in somebody with a little more experience in that position?

I think they would, but they have to be cognizant of their salary cap situation. So there’s some juggling that they may need to do. There is Viktor Arvidsson on LTIR right now, but he looks to be coming back really is the expectation and he’ll be back next month. So you’ve got to have the cap space for that.

Between that the Hurricanes that are bringing in Aaron Dell on a PTO. They’ve been looking around at their goaltending options as well. You know, there are some teams that are willing to take on, we’ve talked about this before, they’re willing to take on contracts, not necessarily retain on a salary for a deal but take on you know, an expiring contract if they’re going to be incentivized to do it. But that’s just another opportunity cost that a team has to dish out in order to solidify their goaltending.

So I think these right now, a lot of behind the scenes work and juggling is being done, which will probably translate to some moves unless something dramatic happens in the next 36 hours. You’re probably looking at some of these moves occurring once the calendar flips over to 2024.