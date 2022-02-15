NHL Rumors: Golden Knights and Capitals interested in Marc-Andre Fleury?

Golden Knights eyeing Marc-Andre Fleury?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has an “upper-body” injury and sources are saying that he may need surgery at some point to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Vegas Golden Knights source has said that the team has some interest in trying to re-acquire Marc-Andre Fleury. They are also seeing what other goaltenders are available.

Sources also saying that they’ve shown interest in New York Rangers backup Alexandar Georgiev.

Would Fleury even want to return to Vegas after they traded him this past offseason? Fleury wasn’t happy with the way things went down. A transition back to the Golden Knights would be basically seamless.

David Schoen: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on the Golden Knights interest in Fleury: “There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all. I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”

Capitals are interested in Fleury and a few other goaltenders

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Washington Capitals top priority ahead of the trade deadline is goaltending, followed by a top-six winger.

Can Anthony Mantha get healthy and be that top-six winger?

Do the Capitals go after a rental goaltender like Marc-Andre Fleury or do they try to find someone with term? It doesn’t seem like their goaltending issues will go away or that they have the answer from within. Los Angeles Kings Jonathan Quick has a year left at $5.8 million. Semyon Varlamov has another year left at $5 million.

The only way the Capitals would trade their 2022 first-round pick or Hendrix Lapierre would be for a player that has term left on his deal.

The Capitals need a veteran goalie to stabilize the position.

Have been told that the Capitals are interested in Fleury but maybe not as much as some think. It’s also possible that Fleury may not be interested in playing in Washington.

Ilya Samsonov would hold more trade value than Vitek Vanacek and would likely be the one dealt. The Caps would have to be sure that the soon-to-be 25-year isn’t the guy. He has only 63 NHL games and has dealt with some injuries.