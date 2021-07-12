NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Jones, Henrique, Johansen, Bertuzzi and Eichel

Golden Knights may have a fall back in mind if they can’t re-sign Martinez

Dan Kingerski of Vegas Hockey Now: Sources can’t comment on how contract talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and pending UFA defenseman Alec Martinez.

If they can’t come to terms with Martinez, the left-handed free agent defenseman market is pretty thin.

Dallas Stars pending UFA Jamie Oleksiak could be a potential option for the Golden Knights. There could be eight to 10 teams interested in Oleksiak

Trade talk picking up

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Trade talk around the league is picking up.

Big names that could be on the move this offseason include Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, Seth Jones, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

A source has said that Seth Jones’ camp has permission from the Columbus Blue Jackets to speak to other teams to help speed up a potential trade. It doesn’t mean that a contract extension will get done immediately. A trade could happen after the expansion draft to potentially limit the impact on their protected lists.

Teams that have shown some level of interest in Jones include the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks.

Adam Henrique has three years left at a $5.825 million salary cap hit and the Anaheim Ducks are once again trying to trade him. Believe the Ducks have spoken to the Seattle Kraken. Henrique has a 10-team not trade list.

The Nashville Predators are looking to trade center Ryan Johansen and have spoken to the Kraken. He carries an $8 million salary cap hit.

The Detroit Red Wings are listening to calls on forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Teams were calling the Red Wings during to the season to see of his availability and talks have resumed. Nothing is imminent. Potential interested teams include Flyers, Kings, Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

Spitballing – would the Buffalo Sabres accept a trade offer of Alex Tuch, Chandler Stephenson, Cody Glass and Nic Hague for Jack Eichel? Could the Blue Jackets build a trade offer around the fifth overall pick for Eichel?