NHL Rumors: Gudas, Reinhart, van Riemsdyk, Klingberg, Pettersson, and Hart

The Panthers getting interset in Radko Gudas and Sam Reinhart

David Pagnotta: “Some noise getting louder around South Florida that the #TimeToHunt are taking calls on D Radko Gudas. Tough, physical defenceman who comes with a $2.5M cap hit and can become a UFA this July.”

David Pagnotta: “Further to Florida taking calls on Radko Gudas, I’m told teams have also called about Sam Reinhart. It doesn’t sound like anything’s imminent, but the Panthers have been listening. He has 1 more year left on his contract (Bennett has 2 left).”

Three still in on James van Riemsdyk and two are out

David Pagnotta: The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are out on James van Riemsdyk. The Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken are still in on van Riemsdyk.

Darren Dreger: The Jets trading for Vladislav Namestnikov took them out of the running for JvR.

The Kraken eyeing Klingberg and listening on Soucy and Borgen

Frank Seravalli: “#SeaKraken are also keeping an eye on John Klingberg. But Kraken are simultaneously entertaining offers on Carson Soucy and Will Borgen to potentially capitalize on some of the high prices on the market.”

Lightning also monitoring Klingberg

Frank Seravalli: The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the teams keeping an eye on Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg. They have limited assets and cap room, but if they included defenseman Philippe Myers and found a third team to retain salary, it could work.

The Penguins trading Pettersson would be a bad idea

Rob Rossi: “Marcus Pettersson has grow into a legit top-4 defenseman. His cap hit and term are agreeable.

Any move the Penguins would make involving him would make the defense corps WORSE.

If idea is to compete now and future, trading second-best Dman would be a bad idea.”

Unlikely the Flyers made Hart available

Charlie O’Connor: Have heard nothing that would lead you to believe that the Philadelphia Flyers have goaltender Carter Hart available.