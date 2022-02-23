NHL Rumors: Hagel and the Blackhawks, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Target List

King and Hagel on the Hagel trade rumors
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on the Brandon Hagel trade rumors: “He better not be. Hags has got to stay here. I mean, that’s me. You’ve got to do what’s right for the organization and what’s right for the team, but Hagel is a big part of this organization.”
Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel on the trade rumors: “I’ve seen it all. It’s been going on for a little bit. My name has been popping up. It is what it is; it’s a business.”
Ben Pope: Hagel on the reported asking price for him of first-round pick and a prospect: “Seeing what they want for me, you have to take that as a compliment, right? I’m a 6th-rounder who was brought in as a 20-year-old, just a kid who came and played, and they want that? I’ll take that any day.”
Top 30 NHL trade targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updated Top 30 NHL trade targets.
1. Claude Giroux – Flyers
2. Ben Chiarot – Canadiens
3. Tomas Hertl – Sharks – Will the Sharks but up the term and money to keep him?
4. Brandon Hagel – Blackhawks – Will the Maple Leafs circle back? Could cost a first and prospect.
5. Brock Boeser – Canucks
6. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – Has been quiet of late.
7. John Klingberg – Stars
8. Marc-Andre Fleury – Blackhawks
9. Mark Giordano – Kraken – Interest is picking up. Could cost a second-round pick.
10. Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers
11. Nick Paul – Senators
12. Victor Olofsson – Sabres – Owed a $3.25 million qualifying offer. On pace for only 12 goals. Arbitration eligible and could get in the $4.25 million range.
13. Joe Pavelski – Stars
14. Jeff Petry – Canadien
15. Braden Holtby – Stars – Capitals, Oilers and Penguins could be looking for help in net.
16. Joonas Korpisalo – Blue Jackets
17. Anton Forsberg – Senators – Matt Murray‘s play of late could make Forsberg available if they are comfortable with 23-year old Filip Gustavsson backing up Murray.
18. Pavel Zacha – Canucks
19. Andrew Copp – Jets
20. Ryan Carpenter – Blackhawks – Pending UFA at $1 million. Would the Rangers be interested with Gerard Gallant coaching him Vegas.
21. J.T. Miller – Canucks
22. Max Domi – Blackhawks
23. Jake DeBrusk – Bruins
24. Reilly Smith – Golden Knights – A lot depends on whether the Golden Knights will activate Mark Stone from the LTIR before playoffs or not.
25. Rickard Rakell – Ducks
26. Jack Roslovic – Jets
27. Nick Leddy – Red Wings
28. Phil Kessel – Coyotes
29. Calvin de Haan – Blackhawks
30. Vitali Kravtsov – Rangers