NHL Rumors: Hamilton, Hoffman, Yandle, Sharks, Kuznetsov, and the Flyers

Hurricanes and Hamilton getting closer

Greg Wyshynski: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that they “have gotten closer” on a Dougie Hamilton contract extension after Hamilton went out to see what the market may offer him. Waddell added:

“I feel pretty good that we’ll be able to get this done.”

Tarasenko could hold up Hoffman being able to re-sign

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues are interested in re-signing forward Mike Hoffman. It won’t be easy to re-sign him while they have Vladimir Tarasenko’s $7.5 million contract on the books.

Yandle could sign somewhere by Monday

Andy Strickland: Teams are closing in on free agent defenseman Keith Yandle. He could sign somewhere as early as Monday.

Little Sharks movement

Kevin Kurz: It’s a bit surprising that the San Jose Sharks have been a little more active in the trade market.

Adding an unproven starting goaltender and some depth forwards obviously isn’t enough.

MacLellan on Kuznetsov

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on where they are with forward Evgeny Kuznetsov:

“He’s a good player, we like the player and I don’t know, we’ve never said we’re trading Kuznetsov. I said we’re open to discussions with most of our players for the trade market … it’s never been: ‘We are moving Kuznetsov.'”

Flyers looking for depth but won’t have the cap space for high-end third line center

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “We wanted to get ahead of free agency. Could control the price points. But we still have work to do. Have to add a goalie. I’d look at another D and another F to add depth but we want to give young players a chance as well.”

Charlie O’Connor: Fletcher doesn’t expect to be in the market for a top third-line center in the upcoming days. They might look for a center but it would likely be for the fourth line. Filling the third line center may come from internal competition.

Bill Meltzer: Fletcher said that cap space will likely take them out of the higher-end third-line centers.

Internal candidates are Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost or Tanner Laczynski.