NHL Rumors: Has Linus Ullmark Played His Last Game in Boston?

There is a Sense Linus Ullmark‘s Days are Numbered in Boston

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment, and when asked about Linus Ullmark, he believes Ullmark has played his last game in Boston.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “We’re back and we’ve got lots to get to inside the silly season. I’m on the website here and he’s on his phone making calls. Who you gonna call? We’re gonna call our Sirius XM insiders. NHL Network Radio Editor in Chief of the Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta. Lots of places to go to. I’ll start with Linus Ullmark. Has he played his last game as a Bruin and where is he going? If that’s true?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, Kool I think he has. In a perfect world, as Don Sweeney called it, he keeps both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in the fold. But we don’t always live in a perfect world and they’ve got some other holes that they need to fill, whether it’s center position, whether it’s the blue line, whether it’s added scoring, which is something that’s when he specifically mentioned last week, that they want to add some secondary scoring to the lineup.

They have some cap flexibility, and they’ve got some space, but almost $5 million cap hit would certainly allow them a little extra flexibility. So whether they move him out for future assets to free up the space and then take those and flip them elsewhere or try to fill a hole by moving him out, those are all going to be considered. But we’re going to have a very interesting goalie market. And I can already hear and sense Carter’s ears perking up here.

The goalie market will be interesting this summer and I think more so from a trade perspective. Because there are a lot of guys that are going to be in play.”

Carter Hutton: “You know, Dave, obviously I love hearing about the goalie market and what’s going on, and I think, you know, obviously, Linus, like a year removed from being the Vezina Trophy winner, he can go there and make a difference.”