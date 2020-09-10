NHL Rumors: Head Coaching Notes – Stars, Hurricanes, Coyotes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, and Capitals

Head Coaching notes from around the league

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that he and interim head coach Rick Bowness will sit down to discuss Bowness’s future.

Nill said that he was happy with the work Bowness did. They need to talk to see if Bowness even wants to continue being a head coach.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes could talk with head coach Rod Brind’Amour about extending him. He’s one of the lower paid NHL coaches.

The Arizona Coyotes and coach Rick Tocchet held brief contract extension talks before the season resumed, and at that time they decided to wait until their season was finished. John Chayka at the time was GM, but he’s since moved on.

Don’t believe the Chicago Blackhawks and Jeremy Colliton have talked contract yet but do expect them to talk before next season.

The entire Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff is entering the final year of their deals. The Blue Jackets are in a holding pattern for now.

TSN: The Washington Capitals continue their head coaching search and are looking for someone with experience according to Pierre LeBrun and they are considering some big names.