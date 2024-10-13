NHL Rumors: How Big of a Discount is John Tavares Willing to Take to Remain in Toronto?

John Tavares wants to stay in Toronto but he’s going to much less to make it work for the Maple Leafs

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the JD Bunkis Podcast talking about Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward and former captain, John Tavares.

Bunkis: “You mentioned the Tavares thing that eventually gets done. What do you, when do you think that happens? And what does that number look like?

Seravalli: “I think they’ve engaged in some cursory conversation to, to understand and wrap their heads around what that looks like.

It’s hard to put a number on it because I don’t know what John Tavares is thinking. Like. what is he instructing his agents to, to go out and tackle. Like I would think that something in, you know, if you could get him down to $6 million a year.

Like that seems really reasonable to me, given that, I think he’s for his, his game has evolved and changed a ton since he became a Leaf. And he’s he’s kept up with it, even though the skating hasn’t been there. He’s really developed into an unbelievable net front player that I think still has a ton of utility.

So that seems reasonable. I guess the question would be term. Like he’s made a ton. I don’t think he’s out for a lot, but what’s a respectable, fair number to present for someone that’s kind of done everything you’ve asked him to do?

Yeah, I, will see what ends up happening there. But yeah, he seems like he’s still, well, it doesn’t seem, he’s still a very, very proud player. And so I, my read on it is he will obviously take less. He will end up staying but that it might be a little bit more than some people expected it to be when this was first kind of kicked around, that he was going to take the discount.”