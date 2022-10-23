NHL Rumors: Hurricanes Ethan Bear, and the NHL looking at Australia

Ethan Bear just wants to play but will it be with the Hurricanes or someone else?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear.

“Now something similar (to Jack Rathbone getting into his first game of the season with the Vancouver Canucks last night) is playing out with the Carolina Hurricanes and Ethan Bear, who has not yet played this year.

Again, I don’t think this is anything nefarious. The Hurricanes are icing their best roster they think but Bear wants to play. He hasn’t played yet.

Now, from what I’ve been told, the Hurricanes are telling other teams, ‘look, we don’t have a cap problem. We’re not keeping 50 percent of Bear’s salary if we’re not getting a good return or we’re getting a minimal return. We believe this is an NHL player.’

They’ve been close a couple of times. I think Vancouver was one of the teams.

But Bear wants to play. So either in the next little while someone’s going to make the offer better or to make Carolina say yes. Or may he gets into the lineup. Or maybe he goes on waivers.

But I also think this one is coming to a head because Bear just wants to play like any player would.

On the NHL looking at Australia to play some games

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the NHL looking at Australia.

“Yes. So sometime over the next week or two, the NHL is going to be having a site survey in Australia. It’s nothing firm but I do believe the league is looking at playing a couple of games there.

And the question would it be in early 2023 or maybe in 2024 but there will be a site survey underway, and that’s a road trip I would like to go on.