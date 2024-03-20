NHL Rumors: If Filip Hronek Wants More Than $7.5 Million, Will That be a Problem for the Vancouver Canucks?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhaliwal show on what a Filip Hronek contract extension could look like for the Vancouver Canucks and if there could be a problem.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Elliotte, let’s talk a little bit about Vancouver. What are your thoughts on (Filip) Hronek and his new contract, can they get it done? I have to ask you, I have to ask you. What are you hearing about Hronek and his new deal?

Friedman: “First of all Rick, what did you think of my impersonation of you? Was it good”

Dhaliwal: Yeah, it was not bad. Not bad. Not bad. Not bad.”

Friedman: “Okay, so, look, I think there’s, I think that there is a deal to be made here. It’s probably like, I look at it this way, for me, the sweet spot there maximum is probably in the $7.5 (million) range.

Like if Hronek is dead set above that, I could see it being a real problem. But I think there’s, like I think there’s a deal to be made there. Like to me, if you can get the deal done with Pettersson then you can get the deal done with just about anybody, really, after everything they went through. So you know, I think if Hronek is happy in Vancouver.

….

Like, I think look, I think if he wants to be a Canuck and they want him to be a Canuck, there’s a deal to be made. And I have no reason to believe at this point in time, Rick or Don, that he does not want to be a Vancouver Canuck.

So I think there’s a deal to be made. That’s number one. Number two, look, it depends on what the number is. You know, I think if we’re talking max, seven and a half (million), I think there’s absolutely a deal to be made there.

I think if we’re going higher there would, we could have a problem. But as far as I, as I sit here today with you on this Monday, March the 18th. I have no reason to believe that a deal here is impossible to do. I think there’s a deal to be made, and until I have reasons to believe otherwise, I’m going to keep moving in that direction.