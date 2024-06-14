NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin and Juuse Saros

The Latest on Next Contracts for Igor Shesterkin and Juuse Saros

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Chris Steward on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment on Monday and was asked about what the number will be for Igor Shesterkin moving forward.

Steve Kouleas: “Is there any news on Igor? What are you hearing? Is it going to be seamless? Is it just going to be as easy as $11 (million) times eight to get it done? Shut it down, or could this get a little murkier?”

Dave Pagnotta: “It could because I don’t think eight is going to do it. I think it’s gonna be more than that. You’re probably looking at, I gotta think, 10 plus per year on an AAV for Igor Shesterkin with them. And, you know, Saros, he’s another one with one more year on his deal.

I think Nashville understands what the price tag is there. It’s the Ilya Sorokin deal so you’re looking at eight, eight a quarter, maybe eight and a half. I don’t know if it gets to that point. But Nashville has known that number since the season, so you know, you got to make a decision at some point. They’re gonna continue having some inquiries about him from other teams, too.

But Shesterkin’s getting better, and he’s going to be paid more. I think you’re probably looking at around 10 per year, maybe a little bit higher, depending on how things end up going. But I would be surprised if it’s under 10 million on Shesterkin’s next contract.