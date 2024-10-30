NHL Rumors: Is Lawson Crouse a Fit for the Montreal Canadiens? They Wouldn’t be Alone

Could the Canadiens Trade for a Player Like Lawson Crouse?

The Montreal Canadiens continue to be in the rumor mill as they want to bring in a controllable asset who can play on either their second or third line. Forward Lawson Crouse from Utah Hockey could be a good fit. However, he may come with a high price.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Montreal Radio on Monday and was asked about the possibility of the Montreal Canadiens adding a player like Lawson Crouse from Utah.

Host: “Just got a text message coming in at 11690, the player Dave is describing as the perfect fit for the Habs is Lawson Crouse, from Massimo.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, that would be. I mean, that’s, that’s a player when you mentioned Utah, that’s where the head goes. And there are a lot of teams that would love to get their hands on this kid, big body, mid-20s, has a decent contract tied to him.

The problem is the Utah Hockey Club also likes the kid, so and Bill Armstrong has been very fond of Lawson Crouse for a while, even going back the last couple of years in Arizona, where teams were trying to pluck him away.

I know Toronto was a big team that was very interested in trying to get their hands on him. Calgary, to a certain extent as well. I want to say Boston was part of that mix at one point. A lot of teams kind of poking around. So yeah, Crouse would be a perfect fit, a perfect type of player.

If you can find someone like him, then I think that’s something the Canadiens would love to add, but Lawson Crouse himself would be very expensive because he is very, very highly regarded by Armstrong and the staff in Utah.”