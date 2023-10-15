NHL Rumors: Is There a Fractured Relationship between Steven Stamkos and the Lightning

TSN: Craig Button when asked if there is a fractured relationship between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos because he was not extended like the other guys were in the final year of their free agency year.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “Let’s talk about Steven Stamkos. Are you surprised at all about the way the Lightning are treating him? And do you feel like because players have egos players have long memories? He took a bit of a discount to stick around last time. He clearly loves it there and clearly wants to stay there. And I understand BriseBois’s position no question about it. But you know, you talked about a homegrown player that’s done so much for this franchise. Are you surprised they haven’t made him whole so to speak already, even though maybe their situation as a contender is becoming a little bit more shaky?”

Button: “How good is your memory?”

Onrait: “Not that good? Actually, I’ve indulged in a lot of things over the course.”

Button: “It has nothing to do with that. I’m going to rewind with you here a little bit. You know the last time that unrestricted free agency was pending for Steven Stamkos? He wasn’t signed going into the season yet. In fact, it wasn’t signed until right near the beginning of unrestricted free agency. Yeah. What’s the big deal? I get that you’d like to be signed. He’s gone through this once.”

NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos Disappointed No Extension Talks, and GM Julien BriseBois Explains Why

Onrait: “I guess the issue is that other players on the team have been given that courtesy had been signed a year before their deals around. And several of them actually.”

Button: “Well, I’m just talking about Steven Stamkos. The last time he went through this. I don’t know what he wants. Steven Stamkos arguably is the face of the the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There’s no question what he’s delivered and Julien BriseBois knows that. Julien BriseBois is also perhaps waiting to see what’s going to happen with Cap. What’s going to happen going forward? How much money do we have, and what do we want to do?

Let’s not forget that Steven Stamkos is in his 30s now. He is still a really good player. I’m not taking anything away from him. But you know, what does it mean? What’s the term? What are the dollars and everything? Yeah, I understand the comfort level of a player wanting to be signed and settled, and certainly somebody of Steven’s stature who has delivered in a big way for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But, you know, depending on what it doesn’t feel to me like the relationship is fractured, or that there’s friction there. It feels like okay, Julien feels he wants to wait a little bit. I understand where Steven would like something to settle. But at the same time, sometimes you just deal with the reality of the scenario. David Pastrnak, he loved Boston. He didn’t sign right to the last minute last year.”

Onrait: “I’m not saying that the relationship is fractured, but Stamkos came out and said something on the first day of training and that’s unusual for Steven Stamkos.”

Button: “Yeah, that’s fine. You’re right. Players have feelings. He looks at it and goes what about me? I get it. I’m just saying that I don’t put it on or I don’t see like this being a flashing red light going, oh, watch out here for Steven Stamkos. I don’t see it that way.