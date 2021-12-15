NHL Rumors: Islanders, Cap Relief, Bettman, Chychrun, Oilers, Eichel, Sabres, and Olympic hockey in Seattle

Should the New York Islanders be sellers?

Andy Graziano: From a New York Islanders standpoint, they don’t seem to be in a position to make a trade to get back into contention.

They should start looking towards the NHL trade deadline and moving the contracts of goaltender Semyon Varlamov and Josh Bailey. They could test the market on forward Cal Clutterbuck and see if they can get a draft pick for him.

Quick hits on cap relief, Bettman, Chychrun, Oilers, Eichel, Sabres, and Olympic hockey in Seattle

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: At some point this season teams must be given some kind of cap relief if they are going forced to play COVID outbreaks that deplete their rosters.

It is sounding like a five-year extension for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is being finalized.

The Arizona Coyotes could be seeing what the market would bring for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Have heard that the asking price is massive. Teams aren’t running away from the price though. He has three years left on his deal at a $4.6 million cap hit.

Trade talks around the NHL are “quiet.”

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said he wants to be buyer at the NHL trade deadline in March but they need to start winning some games. The Oilers could potentially be looking for a goaltender, a left defenseman, and a third-line center.

Jack Eichel is still rehabbing in Charlotte but could make his way to Vegas in early 2022.

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to bring in a goalie that has some term left on their contract, they would prefer to find someone who is not close to the end of their career like Dallas Stars Anton Khudobin is.

Seattle’s Climate Pledge arena has only a February 10th Seattle University basketball game scheduled between January 29th and February 24th. One suggestion is to move the Olympic hockey tournament to Seattle and FedEx the medals over.