NHL Rumors: It Will be an Interesting Offseason for the Philadelphia Flyers

An interesting situation is brewing between the Flyers and Anthony DeAngelo

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has made defenseman Tony DeAngelo a healthy scratch of late, and on Sunday they dressed only five defenseman with DeAngelo in the press box.

When Tortorella was asked how DeAngelo was taking it, he said he hasn’t talked to him.

DeAngelo has a year left on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. Days before the trade deadline Tortorella said that he believed DeAngelo was part of their solution.

“He competes, he does all the things and the personality shows — it’s what we want,” he said in late February. “Do I think he’s a big part of trying to get us on the right track? Absolutely.”

Olivia Reiner: DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for their final five games.

Keys to the offseason for the Philadelphia Flyers

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason.

The Flyers have some young players to start to build around, and the rebuild could take a little time given some of the larger contracts they have.

If the Flyers can move someone like Kevin Hayes (just over $7 million through 2026-27), it could speed up things. Do they have any other tradable assets that might interest teams?

Coach John Tortorella likely won’t want to go through a long rebuild. Will that play a role in how big of a rebuild the Flyers go through?

The Flyers could be busy and aggressive this offseason

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to hire a president and head of hockey operations this offseason according to Darren Dreger, and Daniel Brier will be full-time GM and he’ll be looking to be aggressive.

“He’s willing to get involved in some heavy lifting, some big-time business. So that means he’s interested in listening on, basically, every asset the Philadelphia Flyers have. They know that they need to get younger. They believe that they understand they have another top-10 draft pick in June. But don’t be surprised if Briere engages, trying to maybe sweeten that a little bit and move up in the draft as well. He wants to be aggressive.”