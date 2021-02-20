NHL Rumors: It’s Time For A Nashville Predators Rebuild, and Potential landing spots for Mattias Ekholm

Time for a Predators rebuild

Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News: The Nashville Predators are struggling and it might be time for the Predators to go into a rebuild. They have some bad contracts that might be hard to move.

They definitely could use some offense help and though the top of the 2021 draft class is defense-heavy, there are some forwards. The 2022 draft class has three forwards at the top – Shane Wright, Matthew Savoie and Brad Lambert.

Finding trade partners for Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene would be easy and it may require them to give up more assets or retain salary.

On the tradeable side there are Mikael Granlund, Calle Jarnkrok and Erik Haula.

Potential landing spots for Mattias Ekholm

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators could be willing to listen to trade offers for defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Nothing suggests at this time that they are shopping him. The 30-year old carries a $3.75 million salary cap hit for one more season.

The Seattle Kraken expansion draft could be one reason they may listen. The Predators may want to protect 7-3-1 as opposed to 8 skaters and a goalie – Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Dante Fabbro.

A look at four teams that could be fits for an Ekholm trade.

Boston Bruins – The Bruins have their first-round pick. They may need to include John Moore‘s salary when an added sweetener or two.

Winnipeg Jets – They have their first-round pick but lack salary cap room. Jets may have to move Mathieu Perreault‘s $4.125 million cap hit. Would need to include a prospect. Would have to take into consideration the quarantine period.

Washington Capitals – Not a trade they have to make but would help their win-now mode. Money needs to work out. Would the Predators be interested in Nick Jensen and sweeteners?

Philadelphia Flyers – GM Chuck Fletcher has been trying to improve their top-four but have to keep in mind the expansion draft as they would need to protect Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and Philippe Myers. Would the Preds be okay with a first-round pick, a prospect and Shayne Gostisbehere?