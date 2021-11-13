NHL Rumors: Jack Campbell, Filip Forsberg, and Eric Staal

Can the Maple Leafs get Campbell at under $5 million?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Jack Campbell‘s value now on his next contract could be different six months down the road depending on how he performs as the Toronto Maple Leafs No. 1 goaltender.

Sources said this week that there haven’t been any substantive talks. Comparable could have him between Petr Mrazek‘s $3.8 million and Elvis Merzlikins $5.4 million.

To remain in Toronto, Campbell’s next deal may have to start with a four for the Maple Leafs. His true value may have him over $5 million.

Leafs could use a top-six

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a legit top-six forward if they could somehow swing it given their salary cap situation.

Forsberg and the Predators could talk extension soon

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Speculation has Filip Forsberg‘s agent J.P. Barry possibly meeting soon with the Nashville Predators about a contract extension for the 27-year old pending UFA. He’s in the last year of his deal.

Get the sense that Forsberg could be looking for an eight-year contract.

Would Gabriel Landeskog‘s eight-year, $7 million per year deal be a good comparable? Forsberg is two years younger, has averaged more goals per season than Landeskog, but they are different types of players. Forsberg’s camp may want more.

Forsberg’s camp may want eight years and more than $8 million per.

Eric Staal still looking to play this season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Forward Eric Staal is still skating in Minnesota and hasn’t given up on the idea of playing this season. Staal’s agent has been in contact with three or four teams. Those teams may be waiting till around the U.S. Thanksgiving to determine if they need someone like Staal.