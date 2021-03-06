NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Dougie Hamilton

Jack Eichel and the New York Rangers?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers expect not to pay a heavy price for a Jack Eichel. Eichel’s problems are twofold. He gets paid a huge salary at $10 million AAV and has been surrounded by dysfunction. Could he thrive in the big NYC market? Sure.

Typically, in-season trades with franchise players often end up being mediocre at best. Also, Mika Zibanejad has a no-move clause. He will not budge more than likely and honestly, Jeff Gorton likely avoids this route. There is a need for that long-term first-line center but is Eichel that answer? Now, that is the question Gorton must answer in the next month or so.

Carolina Ponders A Dougie Hamilton Extension?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Dougie Hamilton question is like the elephant in the room in Carolina. Everyone knows he is their best defenseman. Also, he is the best defenseman on the UFA market if Hamilton tests the waters. Negotiations have stalled as there are tangible gaps at every turn.

An extension feels unlikely unless one side budges in a major way. That seems poetic for any negotiation involving Hamilton who is more cerebral in nature. Taking a look at several high-profile defensemen contracts the past few seasons reveals the pattern.

John Carlson went to the 11th hour in Washington before agreeing to a huge eight-year deal ($8 million AAV). Alex Pietrangelo entertained offers from St. Louis before heading to Vegas ($8.8 million AAV for seven seasons). Torey Krug bolted to St. Louis for only $6.5 million AAV over seven years.

Carolina eyes a deal on the Krug scale while Hamilton’s team looks at the Pietrangelo and Carlson numbers. This raises the possibility that Hamilton could get to July 28th and still be unsigned.

Will there be teams out there to take on a Hamilton contract? Absolutely. There will be no shortage of teams willing to pay $8 million AAV or more. Philadelphia, Chicago, and the list goes on and on. Until July, the wait begins more than likely.