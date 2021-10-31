NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel Trade Talk Heats Up, Cools Down, Heats Up

Latest Jack Eichel speculation

Darren Dreger: Up and down trade talks involving Jack Eichel continue. They heated up earlier this week, then cooled down, and then reheated yesterday.

Frank Seravalli: Indications are the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres are well down the road in trade talks on what the framework of the a could look like.

There are many moving parts on this – from the roster to cap to injury complications.

The Golden Knights waiver claim on Michael Amadio is interesting.

John Hoven: “Few updates… From what I’ve been able to gather, expectation was the Eichel / VGK deal was to be completed by EOD yesterday. Not sure what the hold up is. Silfverberg timing was ironic, unrelated. Not trade related. So, what’s left – Krebs, Whitecloud and a pair of firsts?”

Kevin Weekes: The Jack Eichel trade situation remains fluid and complex. Have been told that the Calgary Flames and Golden Knights are among the potential landing spots.

David Pagnotta: The Golden Knights remain in talks with the Sabres and there has been a lot of traction towards a trade. One issue they are still trying to figure out is getting the money to work, and what would happen if Eichel is not able to play after his surgery.

The Ducks would need to include some salary in any Eichel deal to make it work

John Hoven: “I’m not saying Silfverberg is on his way to Anaheim. I’ll say this though… To make the money work on a theoretical deal w/ Buffalo, almost surely wouldn’t be just prospects to Sabres.

As I reported in summer, Anaheim was definitely interested in the player. Trick always was how to do a deal and not pay the asking price from Buffalo.

At one point, Sabres were asking for 4-5 assets, including TWO first round picks (unprotected) + an A prospect + B prospect. And Zegras / Drysdale weren’t available. Comtois? Maybe. Can Murray become a magician?”