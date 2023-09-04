NHL Rumors: Jake Allen And The Vancouver Canucks

Jake Allen Appears All But Safe In Montreal

Raphael Doucet of TVA Sports: The Montreal Canadiens have three goaltenders on their roster. However, Kent Hughes knows he has two in mind for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The General Manager had set in previous weeks he was trying to move Casey DeSmith.

Based on rumblings lately, Hughes and other sources have mentioned that Jake Allen is safe in Montreal. No one ever truly believes this until the season starts. However, the expectation is that DeSmith will be moved sometime before or around the start of training camp. Camps start on the 21st by the way.

What does Hughes think he can get for DeSmith? That’s the burning question too. Some have suggested a mid-round draft pick or maybe a B or C prospect. Also, Samuel Montembeault has basically received the same no-trade assurances.

One thing is a given. DeSmith is not long for Montreal one way or the other.

NHL Rumors: Could Even Bouchard’s Next Deal Burn Oilers?

Vancouver Canucks Still Have Plenty On The Hot Seat

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News The Vancouver Canucks have a lot of moving parts going into this season as several players find themselves on the hot seat. One of their biggest problems is the salary cap.

Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Boeser are two forwards that stick out the most. For now, they remain on the roster. By the trade deadline or sooner, that may be a different story. Vancouver needs more from both players. While Boeser has two years at $6.65 million, Beauvillier only has one at $4.15 million.

One report had Beauvillier even going back East possibly this summer but that was squashed. However, he would be the much easier contract to move. Even if one or both play well, trading both would be near impossible.

Then, there is Tyler Myers. Myers has one more year worth $5 million. The 33-year old defenseman had a rumored deal to San Jose fall through in the summer. Could a contender come up before the trade deadline and take him away? That would be the most ideal thing, but far from an automatic given Myers’ diminishing speed and skill.

NHL Features: Extending Sheldon Keefe Was The Right Move