NHL Rumors: Jake Allen, Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators, and the Anaheim Ducks

Jake Allen may get moved at some point no matter what

Eric Macramalla: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is entering the last year of his contract at a $2.85 million salary cap hit. He’s on a good contract and he’ll likely get traded at some point this season.

Allen being traded shouldn’t really matter if Carey Price is healthy or not.

The Senators are still talking to the Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun

Brett Wallace: The Ottawa Senators have held trade talks with the Arizona Coyotes this week about defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

The Coyotes are still asking for two first-round picks and top prospect. The Coyotes would take Nikita Zaitsev’s contract.

Shawn Simpson: The asking price for Chychrun has been high since the trade deadline. Everyone knows the Senators would like to acquire him and that he would prefer to play for the Senators.

The Senators shouldn’t offer more than a first- and second-round pick and a top defenseman prospect.

Ducks notes John Klingberg, Jakob Chychrun and P.K. Subban

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Anaheim Ducks still have money available.

There will likely be the John Klingberg trade speculation at the deadline if the Ducks aren’t in a playoff race. Hard to say if things go well and if the Ducks and/or Klingberg would be interested in a long-term extension.

Don’t think that the Ducks will trade for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun as the price is still high. The 24-year-old Chychrun has three years left at $4.6 million and am not sure why the Coyotes want to trade him. The Ducks do have the assets to make a deal if they want. Off-limits would be Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, or their 2023 first-round pick. Isac Lundestrom or Max Comtois would be their best young NHL roster asset as they aren’t trading Trevor Zegras or Troy Terry.

P.K. Subban doesn’t make sense for the Ducks.