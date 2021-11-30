NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk Asks for a Trade, and a Crowded Crease in Dallas

DeBrusk looking for a trade

Ryan Rishaug: Spoke with the agent, Rick Valette, for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. Valette confirmed that over the weekend they asked for a trade.

They believe that a change of scenery would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the Bruins while the Bruins try to work out a trade.

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that the Bruins and DeBrusk are trying to find a new home for a fresh start. Have been told that nothing is imminent.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that Jake DeBrusk has wanted out of Boston for a while now and that the Bruins have been aware of this for months. Over the weekend things had escalated.

It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent but the attempt to trade him has intensified.

Bruce Garrioch: Believe that during the offseason the Ottawa Senators and Bruins had some talks about DeBrusk. It would make sense if they circled back again.

Crowded Stars crease

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars have a crowded crease with Jake Oettinger, Braden Holtby, Anton Khudobin and Ben Bishop. Oettinger is their future and arguably their best option right now.

When the Stars signed Holtby this past offseason, GM Jim Nill immediately called Oettinger to let him know their plans for the season. They didn’t want him getting down because of the move.

It may be best for the Stars and for Oettinger that he remains in the NHL. Oettinger has also shown that he can handle being sent down if it comes to that.

Holtby and Khudobin could be traded at some point, though it’s not always easy to find a team looking for a goaltender and one that would pay the price.

Bishop is eligible to come off the LTIR at any point, but it’s not known when he’ll be ready for game action. He could go on an AHL conditioning stint.