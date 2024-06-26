NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel and Sleeper Teams

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Crown the Cats episode on Jake Guentzel and there are some sleeper teams who might be interested in signing him.

Marek: “Anything new with Jake Guentzel, Elliotte, as we continue Guentzel watch?”

Friedman: “I had someone tell me there’s a lot bubbling under the surface there and that there are some really good teams that you wouldn’t think could do it, that are wondering, how can we do it?”

Marek: “I’m trying to think of where I want to go on this one.”

Friedman: “So.”

Marek: “Hang on.”

Friedman: “That’s what I, that’s what I was doing to. Like, like I wondered about Kings. You know, they cleared up a little bit of cap room.”

Marek: “Yep.”

Friedman: “With Kuemper. But, you know, Carolina’s still around there. I really don’t know that Vancouver is gonna pull this off.

But what this guy said to me is, there’s some teams out there that want to know if they can get Guentzel because they want them. They’re good teams. But it might mean they have to perform some surgery.”

Marek: “Let me throw a name out at you.”

Friedman: “K.”

Marek: “Who’s always in and around it?”

Friedman: “You’re gonna say Vegas.”

Marek: “Bingo. Where we’re heading.”

Friedman: “I don’t know, you know, I honestly, I don’t know. The one thing someone said to me about Vegas is, you’re right, they’re always around it, but you have to figure an Eichel extension because he’s two years away. So everything you do you have to do with the lens of that.

But you know, I’m not saying no, I’m not saying yes, I’m starting to work on this a little bit. But that’s what someone said to me. There are good teams floating around him, that are like if we want to know like, they said don’t be surprised if a team you’re not expecting tries to trade for his rights to see what it’s going to take.”

Marek: “Oh, I can see that. Yes.”

Friedman: “And what surgery they have to do?”

Marek: “I can I can see that.”