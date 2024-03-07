NHL Rumors:Jake Guentzel, Frank Vatrano and Jack Roslovic

Still in the mix for Jake Guentzel are…

Frank Seravalli: Still in the mix for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel are the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights.

It will take a big offer for the Anaheim Ducks to trade Frank Vatrano

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks won’t trade Frank Vatrano unless they are blown away by an offer. He’s got one year left at $3.65 million. The 29-year-old has a career-high 29 goals so far this season.

A third-round pick isn’t going to cut it. There is also the possibility of an extension later if makes sense.

The Columbus Blue Jackets could move Jack Roslovic and a Dman, and then turn their attention to the GM search after the deadline

Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com: Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson on the deadline.

“We look at our club and we know exactly where we are. If somebody wants to make an offer that makes us really think about it, we’ll have to really think about it. But we’re not in any rush to get crazy and things along those lines.”

Pending UFA forward Jack Roslovic should get some interest, and they have a logjam on the blue line that they could look to alleviate a bit.

After the trade deadline, Davidson will turn their attention to their GM search.

“There’s some real bona fide interest. Dozens of people have applied or at least have reached out and would like to talk to us about it. Once we get through the deadline, (team president) Mike Priest and I will start that side of the coin and get it going.”