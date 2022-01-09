NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun and Evander Kane

At least 10 teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek said that the Arizona Coyotes have had at least 10 teams inquire about defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and that there have been several trade offers that have given them pause.

“So what the Coyotes are looking for is a young player, a high-end prospect plus a first-round pick,” Marek said. “Teams we believe who have the assets and could do that and might be interested include the Los Angeles Kings, the St. Louis Blues and certainly the Anaheim Ducks, who might be losing Hampus Lindholm to unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.”

The 23-year old has three years left on his deal at a $4.6 million cap hit.

There will be teams interested in Evander Kane

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Evander Kane being put on unconditional waivers and if there will be teams interested in signing him.

** NHLrumors transcription

“Ron, a surprise bombshell about Evander Kane being put on waivers with the condition to terminate if he clears it. That will be known at 2 PM eastern if he does clear waivers and it’s a surprise because there have been various points in the last year where there have been rumors about potential buyouts and termination of Kane’s contract and it’s always been denied.

So what changed this time, with the support of the National Hockey League, the Sharks are alleging that Kane, who tested positive for the Coronavirus on December 21st, made a flight to Vancouver on December 29th and they are saying he didn’t have permission to take that flight, medical clearance to take it, and that is being disputed. And also they say he was supposed to return to San Jose, the Barracuda’s of the AHL, on December 31st and did not come back until January 6th. Also, that is being disputed.

The NHLPA has already said it will appeal if he clears, and the Sharks try to terminate his deal. His agent has said they will appeal, and we’ll have to see where this goes in terms of an arbitrator, and what he or she would decide to rule. But, the story isn’t over no matter what happens and there is going to be a legal fight coming out of this.

The other part of this thing Jeff and Ron, is that I do believe there are teams, who if Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent, will want to sign him depending on what the contract would look like, what he wants. I do believe there is legit interest out there, and the league and the players association are going to have to get together and work out a set system that this could happen, cause in theory if he was to win a grievance, he would then have two NHL contracts. So a lot will still unfold here.”