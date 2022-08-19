Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Does Jakob Chychrun Have To Be Moved?

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes and Bill Armstrong are not in a hurry to move Jakob Chychrun. Armstrong illustrated many times over a willingness to stick to his prices.

Ottawa is still talking with Arizona but nothing concrete is there to report. Other teams are still chatting with Armstrong.

Speaking of the Ottawa Senators

Murray Pam: Depleted draft capital is a buzz phrase of sorts for the 2023 draft. The contention is that this is “the year” one wants lottery picks if not making the playoffs. While that may be true, Nikita Zaitsev’s $4.5 million price tag is an issue for the 2023-24 season (only $2.5 million cap hit this year).

Tying a higher-pick selection to Zaitsev does not feel like it is necessary.

Rick Dhaliwal via Twitlonger: Again, J.T. Miller will not be distracted by rumors and innuendo about his contract situation. He is a player who is pretty much used to it. Permission to seek an extension with other teams has not been granted. Nothing is imminent.

It is “crickets level quiet” when it comes to Vancouver and Miller. As for Michael DiPietro, the goaltender has seen interesting by as many as 4-5 teams. With permission granted to seek a deal and at least one sensible offer out there, it seems like a matter of time for DiPietro.

The holdup is clearing cap space as quite a few teams are up against said cap.

A simple message is to be patient.

A Little Diddy About Evgenii Dadonov

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: Yes, Evgenii Dadonov showed he could produce with younger top-six talent in Florida so why not try it in Montreal. It makes so much sense as if Dadonov benefits, that only boosts his trade value.

At 33, his $5 million salary for one year remains reasonable.