NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Colorada Avalanche

Jakob Chychrun talk heating up

David Pagnotta: Trade talk involving Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has picked up. Hearing that the Coyotes hope to get a deal done by the deadline and the Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals remain interested.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts podcast today that the Florida Panthers are interested in Jakob Chychrun but they don’t have the assets to pull it off. Even in the offseason, they won’t have the assets to get it done.

Bruce Garrioch: The Kings, Capitals, Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers remain interested in Chychrun.

If the Pittsburgh Penguins became sellers

Dan Kingerski: (replying to someone about what they could get for some of their players if they were selling) The Pittsburgh Penguins could probably get two high draft picks for Jason Zucker.

For defenseman Brian Dumoulin they could easily get a second-round pick and another pick(s).

If Bryan Rust was willing to waive his no-trade clause, they would be able to get “a metric ton.”

The Avalanche have little cap room at the moment and assets are limited

The Fourth Period: The Colorado Avalanche remain unsure if they’ll be getting injured forward Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Erik Johnson back during the regular season or if they’ll remain LTIR’d. The Avs don’t have much cap space to work with but if they get some confirmation if one or both will remain on the LTIR for the rest of the regular season, they’ll have access to some space. GM Chris MacFarland:

“If there’s something that makes sense, whether it’s forward, a (defenseman), we’ll look at it from multiple lenses as we always do,” MacFarland explained. “First and foremost, from the player’s perspective, does it make us better? The cap, and that sort of thing.”

There has been speculation that they’ve been looking for a second-line center. GM MacFarland said they are comfortable with J.T. Compher or other internal options but would consider others if they can get the right deal.

He’s not interested in trading his first-round pick, and they’re without their second and third-round picks in the next two drafts.

Potential fits include Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes and Anaheim Ducks Adam Henrique.