NHL Rumors: Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Until I’m proven wrong, my guess is, it comes in around the Pettersson, Barzal, three times $7 million-ish area.

I just don’t think they have the ability to do this deal for term. If they couldn’t do Oettinger for term, then they certainly can’t do Robertson for term, I don’t think. Unless there is another move coming there that I don’t see right now, I wouldn’t expect Robertson right now for term.

My guess is we’re right around the three – seven-ish range (three years at $7 million-ish).”

Marek:

“When you look at there cap space, this is going to put them up against it no matter what happens here. But I think if you go any higher than , you’re going to have to move a body.

There was someone who mentioned to me that he wouldn’t be surprised if Robertson’s camp was using Kirill Kaprizov as a comparable, and that’s , and that’s a scarey number.

Friedman:

“That’s five years.”

Marek:

“That would have to be, absolutely.”

Friedman:

“But that’s a five-year deal. I just don’t. They can’t do that right now. Unless somebody’s going.”

Marek:

“And right now I think if it’s either they can still do it without having to move a body. I think anything higher than that Friedge, they’d have to move somebody.”

Friedman:

“I think that is going to come in around three times seven. My guess.”