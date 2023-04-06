NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman, Zach Parise, Mason Shaw, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

What about an offer sheet for Jeremy Swayman?

Shawn Simpson: Boston Bruins pending RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman would be a great offer sheet candidate for the Ottawa Senators.

Zach Parise wants to keep playing

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders forward Zach Parise said that he wants next year. He’ll turn 39 this offseason.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Wild will re-sign Mason Shaw despite his injury

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Mason Shaw tore his ACL for the fourth time and will be out for eight to nine months. Despite the injury, Wild GM Bill Guerin plans on re-signing the forward.

“That won’t be something he’s going to have to worry about,” Guerin told The Athletic. “We’ll figure something out. You don’t want to let go of guys like that.”

Maple Leafs goaltending, and pending UFAs Noel Acciari, Ryan O’Reilly and Michael Bunting

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) It’s possible that the idea of moving oft-injured goaltender Matt Murray could be examined this offseason by the Toronto Maple Leafs. They did so with Petr Mrazek last offseason. A team may be interested in a contract to get to the cap floor. A Murray buyout would cost them $687,500 next year and $2 million in 2024-25.

Ilya Samsonov is a pending RFA. Joseph Woll has a $766,667 cap hit through 2024-25 and will require waivers next year.

Noel Acciari will likely find a bigger offer from a US team and Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will look for a comparable player on a cheaper contract.

Ryan O’Reilly will have options including the St. Louis Blues, but there are some emotional and family ties to Toronto.

Can’t see the Maple Leafs being able to bring back both Michael Bunting and O’Reilly. Can see O’Reilly taking a bit of a hometown discount on a four-year deal and Bunting gettting a bigger offer somewhere else.