NHL Rumors: Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Ryan Graves, and Erik Haula

The New Jersey Devils were going to have a busy offseason ahead as documented here on NHLRumors.com. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald’s priorities have been focused on his restricted free agents Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, but the Devils have some unrestricted free agents as well on the team they may or may not want to bring back.

Fitzgerald’s offseason began with a bang as he sent defenceman Damon Severson to the Columbus Blues Jackets as part of the second-ever sign and trade in NHL history.

As Pierre LeBrun tweeted the Devils wanted to go short term while the player wanted a longer term deal and Columbus was willing to go eight years.

With Severson off the board, the Devils now turn their attention to Ryan Graves, Erik Haula, and of course Bratt and Meier.

Ryan Graves Not Optimistic On a Return To New Jersey

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes that he spoke with Ryan Graves’ agent and a possible extension with the New Jersey Devils.

In speaking with Allain Roy, the agent for Graves, he said, “They need to figure out if they would have room and a lot will need to happen before they know.”

The emergence of Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec may force the Devils and Graves to part ways.

Erik Haula and Devils Working on Extension

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: In speaking with Allain Roy, the agent for both Graves and Erik Haula, the Devils have reached out about an extension.

As Nichols writes, Haula wants to return and the Devils are open to him returning to the club.

Meier and Bratt Talks Are Going To Be A Grind

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta tweets that talks have begun between Timo Meier and the Devils about a contract extension. As things remain status quo between Bratt’s camp and the Devils.

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com: Novozinsky has been in talks with Bratt’s agent and both parties in talks but would not compare contract discussions, each contract is a new discussion.

As Novozinsky points out both parties were eager to get a new deal done weeks ago during the Devils breakup day.

I asked Fitz/Bratt the same question weeks ago. Fitz: "I don’t anticipate contentious negotiation. I think his agent knows where we’re at.” Bratt: "Some contracts are a little battle, some are not. I have full confidence in my agent and in Tom that this will get done." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 8, 2023

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet 32 Thoughts Podcast: Friedman stated on the last 32 Thoughts Podcast, Bratt’s negotiation has been a grind. NJ wants to get it done, but Bratt’s reps are slow playing a bit.

As for Meier, Friedman states it could be a hard one to do because it’s a big number and he has another year, so he can wait if he wants. The deals aren’t impossible. They’re just a grind.