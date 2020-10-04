NHL Rumors: Jets, Rangers, Panthers, Coyotes, Golden Knights, Senators, and Maple Leafs

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine continues to draw interest and Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is listening to offers.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens are both looking for some added offense,

If the Jets were to move Laine, they’d want a top defenseman or a second-line center plus either a prospect or draft pick.

Other teams that could come calling the Jets include the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers.

The New York Rangers aren’t going to trade the No. 1 pick but it likely won’t stop them from listening to teams when they call.

Speculation that the Florida Panthers will be interested in signing defenseman Mark Borowiecki when free agency opens on Friday.

There is talk that the Arizona Coyotes offered Taylor Hall $7.5 million on a long-term deal. Rumor is he’s looking for something closer to $10 million. Hall is using Matt Duchene‘s $9.5 million per as a comparable.

The Vegas Golden Knights could be the frontrunner for Alex Pietrangelo if he hits free agency next week. He’ll want around $9 million and the Golden Knights would need to move some salary.

If the Jets do move Laine, Florida Panthers pending UFA Mike Hoffman might be a fit for the Jets.

The Ottawa Senators were among the teams that kicked tires on Pittsburgh Penguins Matt Murray. Murray could get $5 to $6 million in arbitration. There is the sense that he’d play out the year and give the team that acquires him the chance at an extension. Murray has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs but it’s not an easy deal for the Maple Leafs to make. The Leafs have already paid Frederik Andersen $4 million of his $5 million salary this year.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are also looking for goaltending.

Several teams have called the Columbus Blue Jackets about goaltenders Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.