NHL Rumors: John Gibson, Trevor Zegras, and Parayko

The Anaheim Ducks, John Gibson And Even Trevor Zegras

Matt Levine: The Anaheim Ducks are in a curious bind. They need to stay somewhat competitive but clearly have been trying to figure out what to do with John Gibson. Some believe Gibson really wanted out of Anaheim. Some think Ducks’ management has been trying to shop him for more than two years.

Somewhere the truth is in the middle. Anaheim’s rebuild makes it clear with their depth signings that they need Gibson to stick around for awhile. Add in that salary cap problem as well. Also, Pat Verbeek inked some veterans that maybe convinced the goaltender that staying was the best course of action for now.

That is far from the only thing going on in Anaheim. Trevor Zegras remains unsigned and little movement appears likely from either side as September begins. Anaheim remains poised to surround the star with as much talent to bolster the defensive side of things as possible.

One thing is certain. The Ducks are trying. The question is how much can they climb and their limbo is not like the Winnipeg Jets.

Colton Parayko Tries To Get Off The Mat

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic The St. Louis Blues know they need more out of Colton Parayko and Parayko expects more out of himself this upcoming season.

The 30-year-old Parayko never got going last season and the trade rumors probably did not help along with the Blues’ sagging in the standings. It was a tough year for everyone and especially Parayko. He never had been such a target before. With a full no-trade-clause, the defenseman is not going anywhere.

One report had Parayko potentially considering Edmonton, but the Oilers are so jammed against the cap themselves. It would not be feasible.

The blueliner scored four goals and 23 assists in 79 games. His offense has never been elite (never topped 35 points), but he looked a step slow too often last season. Can he regain that form from two seasons ago?

