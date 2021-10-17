NHL Rumors: John Klingberg and Adam Fox Will Be Looking For Big Eight-Year Deals

Klingberg could be looking for something in the mid-$60’s

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on Sportsnet last night said that 29-year John Klingberg is looking for a big deal from the Dallas Stars and that he wants to remain with the team.

“The Dallas Stars and general manager Jim Nill want John Klingberg to stay, and John Klingberg wants to remain a member of the Dallas Stars. But in contract negotiations like this, I guess it’s always safe to say the devil is in the decimal point,” Marek explained. “… I can safely report that what he’s looking for is something in the neighbourhood of an eight-year contract in the mid-60s, so something between $62 million to maybe $66 million.”

This past offseason the Stars had re-signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year deal. Esa Lindell is under contract through 2024-25 and this past offseason they signed Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa to three-year contracts.

Fox will be looking for a big payday

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and will be looking for a big extension.

Fox’s childhood friend Charlie McAvoy just signed an eight-year extension at $9.5 million per season. That contract will be used as a comparable.

The Rangers recently signed forward Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year deal at $8.5 million, so the Rangers will have some salary cap challenges to deal with.

The Rangers will hope they can get a team-friendly deal, but Fox may be eyeing something between $9.5 and $10 million.

Other current salaries the Rangers have to keep in mind are Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million), Jacob Trouba ($8 million), Chris Kreider ($6.5 million) and Igor Shesterkin ($5.666 million).