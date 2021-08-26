NHL Rumors: John Klingberg and the Dallas Stars, Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins

Klingberg priced himself out of Dallas?

MIke Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is entering the final year of his deal with carries a $4.25 million cap hit with a $6 million salary.

The Stars and the 29-year old defenseman are trying to get an extension worked out but he may have priced himself out of Dallas. He could be looking for more money and term than the Stars are willing to go.

If he wants an eight-year deal, that would put him at 38 years old when it expires, but it may come with a lower AAV.

It’s a tricky spot for the Stars since they have three defensemen already locked up for at least four years – Miro Heiskanen (eight years at $8.45 million per), Esa Lindell (four years at $5.8 million per), and Ryan Suter (four years at $3.65 million per).

Full quote from Rask on playing this season

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask on WEEI/NESN’s The Greg Hill Show on playing next season.

“I think, I played on one team when I was in Finland and I’ve been so lucky to be part of one team in the NHL,” Rask said. “For me, it’s about that pride of playing for one team and one team only. I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else. I feel the Bruins are my home, Boston is my home and I’ve always wanted to play here, wanted to stay here. The money won’t be an issue.

We had a conversation with ‘Sweens’ and I said I’d be a cheap goalie. I’m not looking for a $7 million contract anymore, I’m at the end of my career. I’d just like to help the team out. I feel like I’m a veteran goalie and there’s some young guys coming in, so whatever I can do to help the guys out, I would do it and end my career as a Bruin.”

Rask said that he’ll likely be recovered and ready to go around Christmas/early January. He hopes to be able to get back on the ice in the next month, month and a half.