NHL Rumors: John Klingberg, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blackhawks and Rangers

John Klingberg will only do a multi-year deal

David Pagnotta: John Klingberg is not considering a one-year deal at this point. Multiple are interested and negotiations continue.

Pierre-Luc Dubois thought he’d be dealt to the Canadiens at the draft

Patrick Lortie: Martin Leclerc reported on the ‘Tellement Hockey Podcast’ that Pierre-Luc Dubois was at the draft in Monday with his family and was convinced the Winnipeg Jets trade would him to the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens offered three players to the Jets.

He’s already said that he wants to sign a long-term contract with the Canadiens.

Patrick Lortie: Maxime Truman and Dans Les Coulisses noted they weren’t sure if trade talks were still ongoing.

They were unsure if the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft was involved, which was moved eventually to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach.

Dubois is looking to play for the Canadiens sooner than later.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane looking to help the Blackhawks this year

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson has spoken with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane and they are looking forward to helping the team have some success this year.

“They said they’re driven to get their game and the team’s game on course so we can have some success as much as possible this year.”

The Rangers should look to accrue cap space for a deadline acquisition

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers need to keep in mind that accruing cap space for the trade deadline is a good idea. $2 million in space at the start of the season means $9.3 million at the trade deadline. Last year their accrued space allowed them to acquire four players without moving any salary.

Some big named rental players who could be available at the trade deadline are Patrick Kane, J.T. Miller, and Jonathan Toews.

The Rangers could look at adding a veteran left-handed defenseman.