NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm, and Marc Bergevin

Gaudreau is looking to get paid

NHL Watcher: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960 on Calgary Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau: “Not suggesting that he doesn’t want to be in Calgary, but my understanding is Johnny Gaudreau wants to be paid and wants to be paid quite well for his services”.

Forsberg not in a rush but Ekholm would have signed yesterday

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg when asked if one of his goals is to finish his career as a Predators or if he’s taking a wait-and-see approach:

“I have no rush to sign. I mean I still have a full year. I don’t know, I feel like you have to play your contract out. Obviously I have a full year. I love this place. I’ve loved every minute since I got here. I definitely feel like we have a really good opportunity to make something great, not just this year but going forward as well. Like you know, it is a business and everything is going to have to be handled properly like that.”

Paul Skrbina: Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm said that he would have signed a contract extension “yesterday.”

Bergevin could be looking for a deal similar to BriseBois

Eric Engels: Was told that GM Julien BriseBois’ extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning is for five years at around $3.5 million per season.

Marc Bergevin is in the final year of his deal with the Montreal Canadiens and believes that his future could be decided soon. doesn’t think that negotiations will tail into the season.

Eric Engels: Bergevin hasn’t won two Stanley Cup like BriseBois has but in a difficult market like Montreal is, he’s pretty done well in his nine years with the team. He’s likely looking for something comparable.

Bergevin would have plenty of opportunities if he wasn’t extended by the Canadiens and he would be a hard one to replace for the Canadiens.