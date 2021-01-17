NHL Rumors: Johnston and Friedman on the Latest Pierre-Luc Dubois Chatter

Sportsnet: With Pierre-Luc Dubois wanting to be traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Montreal Canadiens have come up as a potentially interested team.
Elliotte Friedman on the latest Dubois chatter. On if the Canadiens could fit in the $5 million contract, could they move Nick Suzuki or Jesperi Kotkaniemi?
“Well basically I think there are a bunch of teams that are a bunch of teams, including the Montreal Canadiens who made very serious pitches for Dubois before the season began, but once we got to a point where the puck dropped, and Chris you can tell me if you think I’m wrong, I think Columbus has made the decision to see where their season goes before they decide to make this trade.
I’m told it’s quite, famous last words.”
Chris Johnston continuing.
“As much as I’d love to tell you, you are wrong Elliotte, I think one thing to note here is that while this has gotten a little bit public, I do think there is a comfort level between the sides. That this is something that has been going on in the background for some time.
Pierre-Luc Dubois has said that he’s comfortable playing there until something can be resolved, and so I don’t see an urgency to have to move the player and let’s remember he’s playing first-line minutes right now for the Columbus Blue Jackets. So if they make this type of deal, they have to replace him immediately. I don’t think it’s a futures type of package.”