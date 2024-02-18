NHL Rumors: Jonathan Quick and Juuse Saros

Jonathan Quick is ready to talk contract extension anytime

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: As of last weekend, there have been no contract extension talks between the New York Rangers and goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Quick is going to want more than $825,000 and the Rangers aren’t going to want to pay a backup more than $1.5 million. They could look do a contract with performance bonuses.

Dane Walsh of Forever Blueshirts: Jonathan Quick could be playing himself into a contract extension with the New York Rangers.

According to Quick’s agent, he “would love to play at least another year,” and that they are ready to talk extension at any point.

The possibility of Juuse Saros getting trade could be becoming more real

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz on 102.5 The Game on goaltender Juuse Saros and the trade speculation around him.

“He’s been a special player, no question. But at the same time, you have to listen for the long-term as well. If an asset comes that you just can’t envision yourself getting — and our strength is goaltending — then you would have to consider . And I told him that.”

A source said to NHN that the Saros situation may be more serious and not just listening to offers. Trotz could seriously consider trading him.

Saros has a year left and then will need a big, new contract, which could be part of the problem. Speculation has him eyeing Connor Hellebuyck‘s seven-year, $59.5 million deal.

Trotz may want to re-sign Saros, but he may not be interested in paying anyone more than $8 million a season.

Have been told there are a few teams that have called the Predators about Saros. The Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, and New Jersey Devils have been linked to Saros.

Elliotte Friedman said that Martin Necas from the Hurricanes is the type of player that might interest the Predators. The Preds would want more. Prospects Justin Robidas and Jayden Perron may interest them.

The Predators would want Quinton Byfield or Alex Turcotte, Arthur Kaliyev and a high pick or two from the Kings.