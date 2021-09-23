NHL Rumors: Joonas Korpisalo, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Brady Tkachuk

Joonas Korpisalo is not worried about his contract situation

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that he spoke with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (last year of his contract) after they signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year contract extension.

“I think his attitude is perfect about it. He said to me, he’s not going to worry about this at all. He’s going to have a great season and go from there.”

Canucks don’t think they’re far apart with Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson

TSN: Rasmus Dahlin‘s three-year, $6 million per year and Kirill Kaprizov‘s five-year, $9 million per deal’s help set comparables for Vancouver Canucks RFAs Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson according to Darren Dreger.

Hughes’ situation is more about term and less about the dollar amount. There is still work to do for both Hughes and Pettersson.

Farhan Lalji: Canucks GM Jim Benning on RFAs Hughes and Pettersson: “I don’t think we are that far apart”

Darren Dreger: Yes, the sides would like to get a done ASAP but there hasn’t been much change or progress made of late with either Hughes or Pettersson. There is still work to be done.

Vancouver Hockey Now: The Canucks and Pettersson’s, Hughes agents spoke again yesterday. Sources are saying the progress hasn’t been substantial.

Senators and Brady Tkachuk‘s agents still talking

TSN: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk’s camp continue to work on a deal. Darren Dreger:

“Now, they continue to say that the negotiations are positive. It feels like it’s broken down now to structure and protection, those are likely the main hurdles. But you have to wonder if a shorter term becomes an option if negotiations drag closer to opening night.”

Bruce Garrioch: Senators GM Pierre Dorion said the sides continue to talk daily as they try to get a deal done.

TSN 1200: GM Dorion: “Brady is a huge part of this team and franchise. Negotiations are moving forward and we know Brady will be signed.”

Don Brennan: “#Senators couldn’t have really offered Tkachuk 8X8, right? There are 45 NHLers now making 8 mil-plus, and he’s already much better than 45th best in the league. In 3 yrs on that deal he might be the 100th highest paid. In 6, the 150th. Asking him to sign 8X8 is insulting.”

Bruce Garrioch: GM Dorion said that he is still looking to add some help at forward.