NHL Rumors: Kane not happy with the Tarasenko trade … the Islanders, and Red Wings

Patrick Kane was not thrilled with the Rangers trading for Vladimir Tarasenko

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane on when he heard the New York Rangers had traded for Vladimir Tarsenko: “It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade. … If things are going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal.”

NHL Trade: The St. Louis Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers

Mark Lazerus: Kane said that he and his agent Pat Brisson haven’t told GM Kyle Davidson outright what he wants to do: “Obviously you want to do right by the franchise, and the organization here has been amazing to me and given me so much. So you definitely want what’s best for both sides.”

The Islanders have checked in Kane

James Nichols: The New York Islanders are one of the teams that reportedly has checked in on Patrick Kane.

It’s really not that crazy of an idea. Kane controls where he goes which significantly impacts the price to acquire him.

On the Blackhawks trade deadline plans

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on their trade plans: “We have lots of young guys coming, but they’re not here or not ready yet. So if there are good hockey deals to be had that’ll help us get to the next stage, they have a good plan.”

Ben Pope: Coach Richardson on when GM Kyle Davidson first told that he planned on trading players during the season: “Day 1 of the interview. And Day 2. And Day 3. It was making sure I understand what I was coming into.”

Max Bultman of The Athletic: At the trade deadline last year the Detroit Red Wings made an under-the-radar trade and acquired defenseman Jake Walman. This season he’s averaging over 20 minutes a night while playing on their top pairing. He’s a pending free agent and the Wings should make it a priority to extend him.

At the deadline this year, the Red Wings should be looking to make a similar find. They should have their eyes on a forward or a right-sided defenseman who could break out.

Some potential candidates could include: Trent Frederic (Bruins), Jack Drury (Hurricanes), Nathan Bastian (Devils), Sam Steel (Wild) and Dylan Coghlan (Hurricanes).