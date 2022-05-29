NHL Rumors: Kevin Fiala And The Boston Bruins Defense

Kevin Fiala and the Minnesota Wild Again

Michael Russo and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Now, Kevin Fiala will command a high price but what about his suitors? Fiala had racked up 48 points in 33 games and that included 24 in his final 13 contests. The forward priced himself out of Minnesota’s plans.

The salary cap along with a seeming reluctance to move Matt Dumba seals Fiala’s fate. Fiala knows this. He speaks five languages including English and knows how the game is played.

Nothing is even being talked about now but as the draft approaches, expect some rumors to crop up. As Guerin has said, “Fiala is a pretty valuable guy”.

The likelihood is that Fiala fetches at least two prime assets. That top one would be a first-round pick then a top prospect. There are several teams with interest. Those include Ottawa, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the Islanders, Ducks, plus Kings to name a few.

Fiala will leave a hole and the hope is someone eventually fills it. That hole being made is inevitable.

Boston Bruins And Their Defense

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Don Sweeney faces a multitude of decisions to be made. Besides Patrice Bergeron, Boston knows that they will not have Brad Marchand for almost two months of the 2022-23 season. Then, there is the defense. That’s a sore spot.

While Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy is a heck of a top pairing, the bottom parts of the Boston defense is a bit more messy. Matt Grzelcyk just cannot stay healthy and that has fans clamoring for a move. Brandon Carlo feels like this generation’s Hal Gill.

Those are two guys Sweeney might consider moving for a package. With the general manager still trying to fill the Kevan Miller role also, Connor Clifton is likely to be on the trade market again.

Finally, with John Klingberg dangling in free agency, that is one final piece for Sweeney and company to take a swing at. A lot will happen between now and mid-July.

One thing is for sure. This summer will be anything but dull in Boston.