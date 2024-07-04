NHL Rumors: Kings, Blackhawks, Blues and Blue Jackets

The LA Kings don’t have the cap space, and may not want to pay the price to get Nikolaj Ehlers

Auston Stanovich: Although Nikolaj Ehlers would be a nice addition for the Los Angeles Kings, can’t see how the Kings would be able to afford the cost to acquire and then then contract.

Yes, they could move Vladislav Gavrikov, but then you would have a hole on your blue line.

The Relationship Between Tampa Bay and Steven Stamkos was Broken Last Summer

Could the Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick be AHL bound?

Ben Pope: It sounds like the Chicago Blackhawks wouldn’t mind having second overall pick Artyom Levshunov playing in the AHL next season according to assistant GM Mark Eaton.

“If we have the ability to have him in-house and our great development staff in Rockford working with him on a daily basis to start to close that gap between where he is and where he needs to go, it’s only a bonus.”

St. Louis Blues first-round draft pick looking at the OHL?

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that 2024 first-round pick Adam Jiricek is in the process of working through the “likelihood of potentially going to major junior.” The Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) own his rights.

Columbus Blue Jackets second-round pick will discuss the idea of coming N.A.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks selected Igor Chernyshov with the first pick of the second round. Agent Dan Milstein said they aren’t ruling out Chernyshov coming to North America.

“We will discuss his future in the coming weeks. Nothing imminent and there are many moving parts.”

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Rangers, Senators, Utah, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Penguins, and Kraken

The Saginaw Spirit (OHL) drafted him with the 56th pick in Wednesday’s CHL Import Draft. He’s eligible to play in the AHL but that is unlikely.

Mikhail Zislis of Sport Express broke the report and Hockey News Hub broke the English version.