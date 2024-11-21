NHL Rumors: Kraken, Bruins, Canucks, Blackhawks, Flyers, Predators, Maple Leafs, Canadiens

The Seattle Kraken have some pending UFAs that could draw some trade interest

The Fourth Period: The Seattle Kraken are in the wild card race, but if they drop out of playoff contention, they have some pending UFAs that will draw some interest.

Forwards Brandon Tanev and Yanni Gourde have already received some interest. Other pending UFAs include Daniel Sprong, William Borgen and Josh Mahura.

Tanev has a 10-team, no-trade list and Gourde has a 23-team trade list.

The Kraken could retain salary to increase their trade value.

NHL Rumors: Did the Boston Bruins Want To Extend Jim Montgomery

Quick Hits on the Bruins, Canucks, Blackhawks, Flyers, Predators, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Kraken

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins and Jim Montgomery had offseason contract talks that didn’t lead to an extension. There are some “who believe he was unsure about Boston even before they were unsure about him.”

Stanley Cup contending teams will be looking for players with “an edge.” Teams will be scouting Bruins forward Trent Frederic. There was some Morgan Geekie speculation but that may have been when he wasn’t in the lineup.

Not sure if possible or if either would want to do it, but Nikita Zadorov back to the Vancouver Canucks would be interesting.

The Chicago Blackhawks would make sense for Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost, who has been a healthy scratch of late.

The Nashville Predators are looking for a center and a top-four defenseman with term. The Predators have three first-round picks and teams are interested but there is no indication that GM Barry Trotz wants to move any.

The Toronto Maple Leafs join the Predators, Blackhawks and others, in seeing what the center market is like. The Preds and Blackhawks have more salary cap space and picks.

Montreal Canadiens Christian Dvorak has a cap hit of $4.45 million but a salary of $5.75 million. That complicates things a bit.

NHL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Move On From Mike Sullivan and Others?

At this time it appears that Seattle Kraken want to keep pending UFA Yanni Gourde.

The Toronto Maple Leafs deflected Dennis Hildeby requests last season. This season Artur Akhtyamov has only allowed 12 goals in six AHL teams. Teams will be calling to see what the Leafs plans are.