NHL Rumors: Kravtsov Doesn’t Think He’d Get A Top-Six Shot, and Blackhawks Talk To Rangers About Strome

Nick Kypreos: There are as many as 15 teams that have inquired about New York Rangers disgruntled forward Vitali Kravtsov.

Among the teams that have inquired include the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Ottawa Senators.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Vitali Kravtsov remains in Russian as a suspended player for not reporting the Rangers AHL team in Hartford.

A source said that Kravtsov’s refusing the AHL assignment has nothing to do Rangers GM Chris Drury but because of his belief that he would never get a permanent shot at the Rangers top-six. Wingers ahead of him on the depth chart include Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko.

Have been told that both Drury and head coach Gerard Gallant reached out to Kravtsov in an attempt to convince him to come back.

Sources say that Kravtsov has received lukewarm interest from a handful of teams. The Rangers currently don’t have anything on the table.

The Chicago Blackhawks have spoken with the Rangers about Dylan Strome. There may not be a link between Strome and Kravtsov. There hasn’t been any indication if the Rangers are interested in Ryan’s younger brother. Dylan is an RFA at the end of the season and carries a $3 million salary cap hit.