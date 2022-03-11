NHL Rumors: Kris Letang, Karel Vejmelka, and Owen Power

Kris Letang looking for five years

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: It doesn’t seem like the Pittsburgh Penguins and pending UFA defenseman Kris Letang are close on an extension.

Sources say that Letang was looking for a five-year contract starting at least with $7 million. Have been told that the Penguins are not willing to go that long.

The Penguins are not the only team that has been leary with term as the Anaheim Ducks may not willing to go max term with Hampus Lindholm.

Letang will turn 35-years old next month and a five-year deal would take him to 40. Talks remain cordial and continue.

Would Letang take a two or three-year deal at a higher cap hit?

Coyotes could trade Karel Vejmelka if they can’t extend him

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Arizona Coyotes have held some contract talks with pending free agent goaltender Karel Vejmelka and they hope to be able to extend him.

“As I mentioned, they like the player. They’ve engaged in extension talks on a new contract with his agent, but if they don’t get a new deal leading up to the deadline, they are going to have to look at potentially moving him because he has less than a $900,000 cap hit and he’s also one year away from potential unrestricted free agency, his arbitration rights as well. So that’s a contract situation to watch because if he’s not signed, he could be dealt.”

Sabres looking for D partner for Owen Power

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has let teams know that he is looking for a top-end defenseman to pair with and mentor 2021 first overall pick Owen Power.

“There’s not a high level of urgency here. They’d like to get something done between now and the deadline, but if they don’t, then they are comfortable testing the unrestricted free agent market in the summer.”