NHL Rumors: Kuemper, Grubauer, Ho-Sang, Schmidt, Getzlaf and Hoffman

Five potential landing spots for Kuemper

Pierre LeBrun: Believe there are five teams that have a varying interest in Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper who has one year left at $4.5 million – Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.

For the Avalanche it would be it they aren’t able to re-sign Philipp Grubauer and the for the Edmonton Oilers they would need to get rid of Mikko Koskinen.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper would be a good option for the Edmonton Oilers to pair with Mike Smith.

The Oilers wouldn’t want to give up much for a rental player but Kuemper may be worth it. They could quickly try to sign him to a contract extension.

Avs and Grubauer trying to shrink the gap

Pierre LeBrun: The Colorado Avalanche and Philipp Grubauer were to talk again today. They are trying to bridge the gap as Grubauer would love to stay in Colorado.

Leafs in on Ho-Sang

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs could be one of the teams interested in Josh Ho-Sang who will finally get a fresh start. It would likely be a two-way deal.

Canucks still trying to move Schmidt

Pierre LeBrun: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning and Nate Schmidt‘s agent Matt Keator are trying to find a new home for the defenseman. They hope to find something before free agency opens.

Would the Boston Bruins or New York Islanders make sense?

Bruins and Preds interested in Getzlaf

Nick Alberga: Two teams to watch when it comes to Ryan Getzlaf are the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins.

David Pagnotta: Had been hearing the Bruins were interested in Getzlaf as well.

Hoffman can’t wait long for the Blues

Pierre LeBrun: The St. Louis Blues remain interested in re-signing Mike Hoffman but they would need to move our Vladimir Tarasenko‘s contract first. Not sure how long Hoffman could wait as he’ll be getting offers tomorrow.