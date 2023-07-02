NHL Rumors: Kuznetsov, Bertuzzi, Domi, Reinhart, Tarasenko, Karlsson, DeBrincat and Scheifele 

Predators interested in Evgeny Kuznetsov

Michael Gallagher: Was hearing yesterday afternoon after the Nashville Predators made some free agent signings, that they were still interested Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs are still in the mix for Bertuzzi and Domi. Bertuzzi is looking for term and Domi could be at two years.

The Florida Panthers had interest in Bertuzzi but it’s not known if the Evan Rodrigues signing changes that.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Free agent Tyler Bertuzzi is believed to be looking for a deal in the five to seven year range at more than $5 million per season.

The Florida Panthers are interested and are seeing what the trade market is for Sam Reinhart for added cap space.

Max Domi is looking for a multi-year deal at more then the $3 million he made last season. Among the interested teams are Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames.

Vladimir Tarasenko is looking for a deal similar to what Bertuzzi is looking for. Term may be an issue for teams. The Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have shown some interest.

The San Jose Sharks are willing to retain about $3 million of Erik Karlsson’s $11.5 million contract. A third team may have to get involved. It’s believed Karlsson gave the Sharks a list teams he’d waive his NMC for yesterday. The Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs among the interested teams.

To help offset some of the money, the Hurricanes could include Brett Pesce and the Penguins Marcus Pettersson. Both are at $4.05 million and could also be flipped to another team.

The Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken have shown varying levels of interest for Alex DeBrincat.

The Boston Bruins are believed to have some interest in Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele. He has a $6.125 million cap hit for one more year and a 10-team no-trade. Scheifele trade has been quiet the past few weeks.