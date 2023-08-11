NHL Rumors: Kyle Dubas, Erik Karlsson, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Noah Hanifin

Kyle Dubas admits he talked to the Sharks about Erik Karlsson while he was the Maple Leafs GM

David Alter of The Hockey News: While he was the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas pursued defenseman Erik Karlsson.

“It was a fairly lengthy process that goes back to my previous employment,” Dubas admitted. “Even though he’s in his early thirties, he continues to be one of the top skaters in the NHL and obviously his offense is quite prolific.”

Trade interest in Noah Hanifin could pick up with the Erik Karlsson trade complete

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Now that Erik Karlsson has been traded to the Pittsburgh, it knocks off a potential suitor for defenseman Noah Hanifin, but it might open up window for the Calgary Flames to deal Hanifin.

With training camp opening up next month, it’s getting closer to time where the Flames have a group of pending UFAs after next season who may not want to be in Calgary. If those players are still with the Flames at the trade deadline, the Flames may have to choice but to hang on to them if they are in the playoff hunt and possibly lose them for nothing.

Now may be the time to trade the 26-year old Hanifin who carries a $4.95 million cap hit this year.

Earlier this offseason potential trading partners included the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers. Obviously some teams are in a different position now.

Elliotte Friedman reported that Hanifin wants to play in the United States. The Sabres and Predators have the salary cap space to add Hanifin. The Panthers could still use some help on the blue line.

The Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs did have some interest in Karlsson. The Kraken have a $1 million in cap space and would need to move salary. The Maple Leafs are over the cap and Hanifin likely wouldn’t sign an extension with them. The Hurricanes have less than a $1 million in space.

The Detroit Red Wings have over $7 million in cap space.

The Flames would likely be looking for some young players in return and likely don’t want to take back any bad contracts. Draft picks are always good.