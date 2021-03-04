NHL Rumors: Kyle Palmieri, Jake DeBrusk, and the Calgary Flames

Kyle Palmieri among UFA’s in a waiting game with New Jersey

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Kyle Palmieri waits as New Jersey ponders what they may do with their unrestricted free agents. Their record dictates to sell by the April 12th trade deadline. However, Palmieri is open to an extension. He makes $4.65 million this season. Nikita Gusev and Ryan Murray wait as well.

Palmieri presents as the crown piece when it comes to the Devils. Tom Fitzgerald has not talked to any of his unrestricted free agents in detail. All three players come in at around the same cap hit. Also, New Jersey remains open to retaining salary since they have ample cap space.

Jake DeBrusk: How long is too long?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Again, the struggle has hit Jake DeBrusk and hit hard. DeBrusk is shooting a hair above 3% on the season and has been in a funk since the bubble started at the end of the last season. As Bruce Cassidy put it:

“The onus falls on the player, no matter who your center is or other winger, just to line up and play hockey,” Cassidy said. “That’s a little bit of what we’re expecting from Jake. Yes, in the long run, it might affect some of your totals. But you should still be a good hockey player once the puck drops when you’re in the lineup, whether you’re on the left or right.”

The number two winger position is there for DeBrusk but he has not taken the opportunity. Consistency is needed or time may run out on his tenure in Boston.

What’s eating the Calgary Flames?

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Calgary floundered in the early part of the season and still is around .500 with almost half the season complete. The answer may be bizarre but simple. Calgary plays consistently inconsistent. Just when they turn a corner, they turn right back.

Everything is the same as last year but the production is not there. Nothing seems to work with any kind of stability. Is it the coach, the players, the roster construction? Better yet, is it some combination of the three?

The problem keeps coming up. Who are these Flames? This team has not figured it out. The reality becomes that they may not until it’s too late.